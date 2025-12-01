During the first half of Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns, Niners quarterback Brock Purdy was shown on the broadcast on the bench wearing something unusual on his right arm.

That prompted questions about what he was wearing while San Francisco's defense was on the field.

Apparently, Purdy had it on his elbow to keep his arm warm.

“Talking about Brock Purdy, he told us keeping his throwing arm and elbow warm on the sideline today would be key for him. Remember, he had surgery on his right elbow in the spring of 2023, a UCL repair with an internal brace,” Melanie Collins of CBS Sports said during the game's broadcast.

“He has quite the contraption down here, he's been wearing on his elbow between drives. It appears to be a heated, battery-powered brace, keeping that elbow from stiffening up on him while the Browns offense is out on the field.”

Purdy later confirmed what Collins said about the contraption.

“It's literally just a little arm-heater thing,” the former Iowa State Cyclone star signal-caller shared following the game (h/t Matt Barrows of The Athletic).

It surely all worked fine for Purdy, as he was able to survive an afternoon under center against Myles Garrett and the Browns' defense. He finished with 168 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 16-of-29 pass completions. He also added a rushing touchdown that he capped with a “Dougie” celly that caught many by surprise.

San Francisco is now 9-4 after beating the Browns, bolstering the team's chances to win the NFC West title