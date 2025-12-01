The Washington Commanders suffered another brutal defeat on Sunday Night Football. Washington lost 27-26 in overtime against Denver after Nik Bonitto called game with a clutch defensive stop on a two-point conversion attempt during overtime. But the silver lining for Commanders fans was getting their veteran wide receiver back in the lineup.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin made his return after missing the past three games with a quad injury.

McLaurin was originally on a pitch count, but he ended up playing more than was originally planned. The veteran receiver explained why after the big game.

“In my mind, I knew if the game was close… screw the rep count,” McLaurin said about his snap count after the game, per Commanders reporter Ben Standig.

Standig reported that McLaurin was supposed to be on a 25-play pitch count. But he blew well past that figure, especially because the game went into overtime.

The veteran receiver played well in his return for the Commanders. McLaurin hauled in seven receptions for 96 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also led the team with 14 targets and was clearly Marcus Mariota's primary read.

Washington may only be 3-9 on the season, but it is good to see McLaurin looking like his old self again.

Commanders' Marcus Mariota explains failed two-point conversion attempt

The Commanders had their chance to win the game against the Broncos.

Washington went for a two-point conversion during overtime on Sunday. Mariota nearly completed a pass to McLaurin that could have won the game. Unfortunately, Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto put pressure on Mariota and forced his pass to be incomplete.

Mariota explained what went wrong after the game.

“The DC, Vance, was doing a good job mixing up zero and showing zero [blitzes] and dropping out,” Mariota said, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold. “And then on the 2 point, he brought zero — I knew I had to try to get some depth and give our guy a chance. He made a play on it, and that's the way it goes.”

The NFL truly is a game of inches, and the Commanders came up just short this time.

Next up for the Commanders is a Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.