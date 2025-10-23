Victor Wembanyama did not waste any time in his return to action after leading the San Antonio Spurs past the Dallas Mavericks in convincing fashion, 125-92, on Wednesday.

Wembanyama made the American Airlines Center his personal playground, exploding for 40 points on 15-of-21 shooting. He set a new Spurs record for the most points scored in a season opener. He also had 15 rebounds and three blocks.

The 21-year-old All-Star was limited to just 46 games in his sophomore year after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in February.

Now that he is back in full health, Wembanyama touted his fortified mindset, which should be terrifying for the rest of the NBA.

“I'm much more in control of myself. The mind, I'm not worried about because I saw what it's like to be confronted with potentially losing a lot, whether it's your career or your health, so I'm not taking this for granted anymore,” said Wembanyama in the postgame conference.

“I'm having more fun now that I'm not struggling to move as much, and I know I still need to get better, and I'm still going to get better.”

Although it was a shortened stint, he got better in his second year with the Spurs, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and a league-best 3.8 blocks in just 33.2 minutes per outing.

Wembanyama had a busy summer, recovering from his shoulder injury and undergoing intense training, which he described as “brutal” and “much more violent.” He also went to China, widening his worldview as he continues to mature as an individual.

It is now Wemby's world, and we're all just living in it.