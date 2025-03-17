Keldon Johnson is the longest-tenured player on the San Antonio Spurs. But on a team that includes Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox, he's often overlooked. Especially as the Spurs continue to struggle.

But game in and game out, Johnson continues to contribute in major ways. Though he doesn't start and though he's hardly ever the focal point of the offense, K.J. has failed to score in double figures just once since February 12. That impressive stretch comes despite averaging a relatively low 22 minutes per game through February and 25 minutes in March.

In the Spurs 119-115 win vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, Johnson again scored 19 points in hitting three of his four shots from beyond the arc while shooting 58% from the field.

It was a late hustle rebound, though, that proved “huge,” as the player who hit the ensuing bucket described Johnson's play.

Devin Vassell's three-pointer with a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter gave San Antonio the breathing room they needed.

“K.J., K.J, I love K.J. The energy that he always brings every night. It's just contagious,” Vassell said of the play that preceded his crucial bucket.

“Even that steal when he got it and he got the and one on [Kelly] Olynyk. It was jut contagious having that energy, having that effort, his rebounding,” Vassell continued as he pointed out another key play by Johnson.

“It helps us so much. When he's playing like that and he has that type of energy. All I can say it helps us a lot. Shout out to K.J. for that one,” Vassell concluded.

Keldon Johnson's lasting impact on the Spurs

A Spurs first round pick in 2019, Johnson has the most seniority on the squad. He increased his scoring average in each of his four seasons, highlighted by leading the team in points with 22 a game in 2022-2023. In the midst of Wemby's addition, the Spurs moved Johnson to the bench. It worked, as his 15.7 points per contest last season ranked third.

“I just want to win ultimately,” Johnson said, using the aforementioned rebound as an example. “I feel like coming down the stretch that's a winning play. It led to a big three by Dev. That was one step closer to getting a win.”

Ahead of last season, Johnson re-signed with a contract that will pay him $17.5 million in each of the next two years before he hits free agency. It's the type of contract that seems like a bargain. A career 15.7 point-per-game scorer who won't turn 26 until just before next season starts, Johnson is actually averaging a career-low 12.7 points per outing this season. It's a number based more on circumstance than ability.

“It's a long season. There's going to be ups and downs through whatever the season looks like. I'm just glad that he's playing confident, he's playing aggressive. Because when he's playing like that, he's unstoppable,” Vassell said.

It's the case more often than not regarding Johnson, even if it doesn't appear that way to common thought sometimes.