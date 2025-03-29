The Portland Trail Blazers have been more competitive during the 2024-25 season than many people expected, which bodes well for their future as their young core matures. But it looks like the Blazers have some serious roster decisions to make as they navigate the tricky jump between being an exciting young team and being a contending squad in the loaded Western Conference.

To that end, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel believes that trade talks surrounding Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will be picking up in the offseason.

“The young guard is the main trade asset to keep an eye on in Portland. There has been plenty of chatter linking Simons to the Orlando Magic since he is from Florida and attended IMG Academy, which is south of the Tampa area. Another team discussed as a potential landing spot for Simons is the Miami Heat, sources said,” Siegel wrote.

A team such as the Magic are in desperate need of an offensive infusion, and Simons would provide exactly that for them. A backcourt consisting of Simons and Jalen Suggs looks very good on paper, as Simons can take care of the team's need for perimeter shooting and scoring while Suggs can cover up for Simons' defensive struggles. Even Jusuf Nurkic, Simons' former teammate, is lobbying for the Magic to go and trade for the 25-year-old guard.

Meanwhile, the Heat would be a more awkward fit for Simons, considering that they already have Tyler Herro in the backcourt. Herro and Simons' games are very similar, and after Herro's breakout season, it might be better for Miami to pursue another 3 and D wing.

However, there could be a dark horse suitor waiting in the wings to trade for the Blazers guard.

Lakers to trade for Anfernee Simons?

The Lakers have more pressing needs to deal with; after trading Anthony Davis away in the Luka Doncic deal, they are very thin in the frontcourt and need a legitimate rim protector and lob threat to pair Doncic and LeBron James with. Thus, trading for Anfernee Simons doesn't seem to be the smartest use of resources, especially when they already have Austin Reaves in the backcourt.

Nonetheless, Siegel brought up the Lakers as a potential trade destination for the Blazers guard. Crazier things have happened before in the NBA, so this is not something that cannot be ruled out even if this doesn't make a lick of sense.