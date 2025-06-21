The Toronto Raptors just endured a forgettable 30-win season as they had hoped to take their chance at the NBA lottery. Fast-forward to today, the team is penciled to select with the ninth and 39th overall picks in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft if the Raptors don't make a trade. But while this year's draft class is stacked, the front office must make sure to draft the right players, a clear contrast to the franchise's dark history. Here is a look at the Toronto Raptors' 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in history.

10. Jonas Valanciunas – 2011

Jonas Valanciunas was the Raptors' celebrated lottery pick at the 2011 NBA Draft, taking him with the fifth overall pick. However, Valanciunas failed to become the franchise player that the Raptors hoped him to become. Although he still became a solid interior presence in terms of rebounding, the Lithuanian center had a limited offensive game, and his subpar defense only hurt the team.

While Valanciunas failed to live up to the hype, the Raptors did eventually use him as a trade asset at the 2019 trade deadline to acquire Marc Gasol. The move surrounded Kawhi Leonard, a star they missed at the 2011 NBA Draft, to lead the franchise to its first championship banner.

9. Terrence Ross – 2012

At the 2012 NBA Draft, Toronto used their lottery pick to select Terrence Ross eighth overall. In hindsight, it was a terrible decision, given that Ross was a one-dimensional player who's calling card was simply to score. Unfortunately, he wasn't the most efficient bucket getter. To make matters worse, the Raptors actually missed out on Andre Drummond. They also failed to secure the services of eventual NBA champions Khris Middleton and Draymond Green, who were both selected in the second round.

8. Roy Hibbert – 2008

The Raptors basically made two mistakes at the 2008 NBA Draft. The first was selecting a raw prospect in Roy Hibbert out of Georgetown. The second was trading him for aging veterans. Prior to the draft, the franchise made an agreement with the Indiana Pacers. By selecting Hibbert, the Raptors received T.J. Ford and Jermaine O'Neal. Hibbert would become an All-Star but immediately turned obsolete as a traditional center.

On the other hand, while Ford had two productive seasons with the Raptors, he wasn't a needle-mover. In addition to this, O'Neal only appeared in 41 games in a Raptors uniform. Those were the kind of moves that probably convinced Chris Bosh to take his talents elsewhere. Instead of Hibbert, the better option would've been DeAndre Jordan, who stayed relevant for a longer period in the league.

7. Kareem Rush – 2002

Another wasted first-round draft pick in Raptors history was Kareem Rush. At the 2002 NBA Draft, Toronto selected Rush with the 20th overall pick. Shortly after, they traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers for a pair of second-round draft picks. Instead of striking an agreement with the Purple and Gold, the Raptors should've just selected either Tayshaun Prince or Carlos Boozer.

6. Bruno Caboclo – 2014

Another big man who didn't pan out with the Raptors was Bruno Caboclo. The Brazilian prospect had all the physical tools to succeed in the NBA, thanks to his wingspan and athleticism. However, Caboclo was also quite raw. To make matters worse, the 6-foot-10 big man just couldn't keep up with the NBA style of play. Caboclo put up just 1.1 points per outing in a Raptors uniform. On the bright side, he's having a successful career overseas.

5. Michael Bradley – 2001

There's no question that the Raptors made several draft night mistakes throughout their history. One of the biggest came in 2001, when they selected Villanova star Michael Bradley with the 17th overall pick. Bradley ended up just playing for three seasons in Toronto, averaging a measly 3.8 points per game. To add insult to injury, the Raptors missed out on future stars Gerald Wallace, Zach Randolph, and Tony Parker.

4. Joey Graham – 2005

Charlie Villanueva was the Raptors' lottery pick at the 2005 NBA Draft, which was a solid pick. Shortly after, they selected Joey Graham with the 16th overall pick. But while Graham served as a reliable role player, he wasn't exactly first-round material. Graham averaged just 6.4 points per game in Toronto. Furthermore, his NBA career only lasted six seasons. The player picked after him had a better career by miles, as Danny Granger went on to star for the Indiana Pacers.

3. Aleksandar Radojevic – 1999

The Raptors have no shortage of failed big men from the draft. Add Montenegrin center Aleksandar Radojevic into the mix. Radojevic was a major disappointment. In fact, the Raptors only got three games out of the European center. He averaged just 1.7 points per game in those appearances before taking his talents overseas. Radojevic eventually found his way back into the NBA with the Utah Jazz, but it was also another forgettable stint. Manu Ginobili was still available when the Raptors selected in 1999.

2. Andrea Bargnani -2006

The 2006 NBA Draft marked the first time the Raptors won the lottery, as they had the privilege of picking with the top overall pick. Toronto used the pick to draft Italian big man Andrea Bargnani, a stretch big man who loved chucking long-range bombs. Bargnani could undoubtedly put points on the board, but he wasn't good enough to compensate for his lack of effort on other aspects. In fact, he didn't like to do anything else such as rebounding and defense, which didn't help the team in terms of winning.

1. Rafael Araujo – 2004

Prior to drafting Caboclo, the Raptors already had a history of drafting Brazilian prospects. In 2004, the franchise drafted Rafael Araujo, a 6-foot-11 big man, who at times puzzled NBA fans for his boneheaded plays. Araujo was certainly a bust, averaging just 2.9 points per game in two seasons with the Raptors. To make matters worse, Toronto actually selected him over the likes of Andre Iguodala, Al Jefferson, and Tony Allen. He was by far the biggest lottery pick fumble in Raptors history.