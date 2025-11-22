The Toronto Raptors have quietly snuck up on the rest of the Eastern Conference in recent weeks as they stand at 10-5 and are in second place in the standings behind only the Detroit Pistons. The Raptors have currently won five games in a row, and are looking to make it six straight as they approach their NBA Cup matchup with the Washington Wizards on Friday. Prior to the game, Raptors forward Scottie Barnes spoke about what’s made the team so dangerous this season.

“We’re dangerous,” Barnes said. “We got a lot of people that can affect game, off the bench and the starting five. We got a lot of people that can just affect the game in different ways. Different games require different people to step up, and we’ve been doing a great job of that.”

Scottie Barnes himself has been one of the major reasons for the Raptors strong start to the regular season. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes is currently in the running for his second All-Star appearance. His first came during the 2023-24 season, and his numbers this year are on par with that year.

Coming into Friday’s game against the Wizards, Barnes had appeared in all 15 of the Raptors’ games at a little over 32 minutes per game. He had been averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocked shots with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Barnes’ steals, blocked shots and shooting percentages ae all career-highs.

The Raptors are in their third season with Darko Rajakovic at the helm as head coach. Over the past two seasons, the Raptors haven’t won more than 30 games and have missed the playoffs both years as well. The team is trying to get back to the postseason for the first time since the 2021-22 season.