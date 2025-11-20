Are we seeing shades of 2019 again? The year Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to Canada’s first NBA championship is suddenly back in the conversation as the Raptors streak turns into something far bigger than an early-season surprise. Brandon Ingram has taken full control of the offense during a blistering 9-1 run that pushed the Raptors to second place in the East with a 10-5 record. The Raptors haven’t held this position 15 games into a season since that title-winning year, and the echoes feel louder with every win. Ingram is steering a new rise, a new identity, and a momentum surge no one expected after last season’s painful 30-52 finish.

The Raptors are 9-1 in their last 10 games and are in sole possession of 2nd place in the East with a 10-5 record 🔥 The last time Toronto was in second place 15 games or more into a season was December 2019 👀 pic.twitter.com/81AxIhv6Fc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2025

Everything feels sharper. The Raptors are running cleaner sets. The ball moves with intent. The cutters sprint through space like they trust every read. And Brandon Ingram has become the steady anchor, picking matchups apart with mid-range rhythm and forcing defenses to bend in ways this Raptors roster couldn’t manage a year ago. Under the arena lights, you can feel the shift. The energy is lighter. The belief is real again.

A Raptors surge that brings bigger questions

This run also forces the front office to think bigger. Toronto wasn’t supposed to be here this fast. Not with a roster still finding its shape. Not after losing so much ground last year. Yet the Raptors' streak keeps growing, and the team’s confidence keeps climbing. That puts pressure on every long-term decision ahead. Do you add depth? Do you ride the chemistry? Do you push the window forward while Ingram is playing at this level?

The answers won’t come easy. Success this sudden never does. But this surge has already changed how fans talk about the season. It has changed how opponents scout the Raptors. And it has changed what feels possible inside Scotiabank Arena.

Can the Raptors go make another NBA championship run?