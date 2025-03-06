The Toronto Raptors made a major midseason move with the acquisition of Brandon Ingram at the NBA trade deadline. Ingram has yet to play for the Raptors though, and it’s more a move for next season. The rest of this season for the Raptors should be about evaluating younger prospects. The Raptors made a series of roster moves in recent days to that end, including signing big man Colin Castleton to a 10-day contract, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Raptors had an available roster spot for Colin Castleton after the move to sign Jared Rhoden to a two-way contract, as per Scotto. The roster spot that Rhoden was occupying was freed up after the Raptors decision to cut PJ Tucker. Tucker was acquired at the trade deadline amid several moves the team made.

Toronto also converted Orlando Robinson from his two-way contract to a standard contract.

Castleton will have the next ten days for the Raptors to evaluate him and see if they want to sign him to another 10-day contract. As per NBA rules, teams are allowed to sign players up to two 10-day contracts before they either need to sign them for the remainder of the season, or cut them.

The aforementioned guidelines are provided that teams are able to. The Dallas Mavericks were unable to sign Moses Brown to an additional 10-day contract after his first one expired due to salary cap restraints.

Raptors sign Colin Castleton

Colin Castleton is now in his second season in the NBA after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. He started his career with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract.

Castleton was under contract with the Lakers on a two-way for this seaosn, but the team opted to cut him amid Quincy Olivari’s impressive preseason debut. Following his release by the Lakers, Castleton was picked up by the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies had recently cut Castleton in favor of rookie guard Zyon Pullin.

Castleton is a young center prospect who can play in the paint and play defense, but can also make moves off the dribble as well as space the floor with improving shooting range.

Across the past two seasons, Castleton has appeared in a total of 26 NBA games with both the Lakers and Grizzlies. One of Castleton’s best games as an NBA player came last season with the Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs in December 2023. He finished with six points on 3-of-3 shooting, one rebound and one assist.

The Raptors actually have a few young prospects at center including Robinson and second round draft pick Jonathan Mogbo.