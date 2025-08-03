The Dallas Cowboys are in a messy contract dispute with superstar Micah Parsons. Dallas has yet to offer a new contract to Parsons, which led him to request a trade from the Cowboys. The drama has sparked feverish debate in NFL circles, even dragging former NFL players and fans into the mix.

Former Texans legend J.J. Watt spared with a fan on social media over Micah Parsons' contract drama with the Cowboys.

The fan suggested that Parsons should play in 2025 because he signed his fifth-year option. But Watt fired back by reminding the fan that NFL owners do not always honor the contracts they hand out either.

“Ah yes, NFL owners are notorious for honoring contracts,” Watt replied on social media. “They would never dare cut a player early and terminate his contract before it’s completed.”

Watt is clearly referencing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' recent comments. Watt raised eyebrows earlier in training camp when he slighted Micah Parsons' availability during an interview.

“Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're going to have him,” Jones said. “He was hurt six games last year [actually four]. Seriously. I remember signing a player for the highest-paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year in Dak Prescott. So there's a lot of things you can think about, just as the player does, when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money.”

It is great to see Watt go to bat for his fellow edge rushers, even if it is just responding to a random fan on social media.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones makes shocking claim about Micah Parsons contract offer

Jerry Jones did not waste much time before firing back after Micah Parsons' trade request.

Article Continues Below

Jones made a bold move, claiming that Dallas has made a contract offer to Parsons.

“What y’all don’t know is what I offered him,” Jones said. “And it’s a hell of a lot more than you think I did. That’s what you don’t know.”

Jones also claimed that it was Parsons himself backed out of the alleged contract proposal.

“Micah took it off,” Jones admitted. “He took it off. That’s very important.”

This conflicts with reporting from ESPN's Adam Schefter that Dallas had not even submitted a contract proposal to Parsons' camp as of July 22nd.

It is possible that Jones and the Cowboys made an offer to Parsons after July 22nd, and that this is the offer Jones is referring to. Even if that is true, clearly the offer was not good enough.

Hopefully the Cowboys can patch things up with Parsons very soon. Otherwise the drama threatens to hang over Dallas into the regular season.