Things haven't gone according to plan so far this season for the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are out of playoff contention and are just playing out the rest of the season while they develop some of their young pieces.

One of those young pieces had the best moment of his career so far on Tuesday night. Former first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter drilled a crazy game-winning 3-pointer with just 0.5 seconds remaining to give the Raptors a miraculous 114-113 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors also beat the Magic 104-102 in Orlando on Sunday, so they will be thrilled to get a pair of road wins over a team that is ahead of them in the standings. This win also marks the first time that the Raptors have won consecutive games since January, so the morale of the team will be up after this win.

Walter finished this game with 17 points in 28 minutes, so he will certainly look back on this one as one of the highlights of his rookie season. Toronto was led by RJ Barrett, who finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

The Raptors did just enough to overcome yet another stellar performance from Magic star Paolo Banchero, who scored 41 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists. The former No. 1 overall pick hit a pair of free throws with just a few seconds remaining to break the tie and give the Magic a two-point lead before Walter's heroics ended the game.

The Raptors are just four games outside of the play-in in the Eastern Conference, so maybe the momentum that they have built on this winning streak can help them get into the postseason. However, if some of their key young players and first-round picks such as Walter keep having positive moments like this, Toronto will view it as a success either way.