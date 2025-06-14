The Toronto Raptors are reportedly emerging as a potential wild card in the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Raptors are among the teams prepared to take a gamble on the 15-time All-Star despite his expiring contract and uncertain long-term commitment.

Stein made the revelation on the latest episode of the All-NBA Podcast, noting the growing activity surrounding Durant’s trade market as the NBA Finals continue.

“There are teams out there saying you know what… we know he’s only under contract for one more year at about $55 million, we’re willing to gamble on him, and the Toronto Raptors are one of those teams,” Stein said.

Durant, 36, is entering the final guaranteed year of his deal with the Phoenix Suns for the 2025–26 season. Trade speculation surrounding the veteran forward has steadily intensified since the February deadline, when several teams reportedly made inquiries. With the Suns finishing the 2024–25 season at 36-46 and missing the postseason, the franchise is expected to explore major changes under new head coach Jordan Ott.

Stein pointed to Toronto’s previous high-risk, high-reward move in 2018 as a precedent for its current approach.

“The Toronto Raptors have already done this. They’ve already gambled on a Hall of Fame bound forward that had one year left on his deal… traded for Kawhi Leonard, won a championship, and immediately lost Kawhi Leonard,” Stein said.

Raptors’ 2018-19 Kawhi Leonard gamble cited as blueprint for potential Kevin Durant pursuit

Leonard, acquired from the San Antonio Spurs, delivered the Raptors their first NBA championship before leaving in free agency that summer. While the move came with risk, it remains one of the most successful trades in franchise history and could serve as a model for the organization’s pursuit of Durant.

“Will the Raptors or someone else be willing to make that same gamble on Kevin Durant now,” Stein continued, “and give the Suns an offer better than the options they would have to trade him to the teams that are presumed to be Kevin Durant’s preferred destinations? Your San Antonio’s and your Houston’s.”

Toronto already made a bold move earlier this year by acquiring former All-Star forward Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans at the trade deadline. Pairing Durant with Ingram and rising star Scottie Barnes would significantly raise the team’s ceiling heading into the 2025–26 campaign. The Raptors also hold the No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, giving them another valuable asset to either build with or potentially include in trade discussions.

Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 43% from three-point range this past season. He remains one of the league’s most efficient scorers, but with no long-term commitment in place, any team considering a trade must weigh the potential short-term gain against the risk of a brief tenure.

As speculation builds, the Raptors appear willing to embrace that risk. If history is any guide, Toronto could once again look to capitalize on a one-year window — and potentially reshape the Eastern Conference in the process.