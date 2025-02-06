The Toronto Raptors made a significant move Wednesday night, completing a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire forward Brandon Ingram. In exchange, the Raptors sent Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round pick originally belonging to the Indiana Pacers, and a second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The acquisition of Ingram continues a pattern for Toronto, marking the fourth consecutive trade deadline in which the franchise has moved a first-round pick for a player approaching free agency. In previous seasons, the Raptors traded for Thaddeus Young, Jakob Poeltl, and Kelly Olynyk under similar circumstances.

Raptors take a gamble on Brandon Ingram

Ingram, 27, is on an expiring contract worth $38 million, raising questions about how he fits into Toronto’s long-term vision. The Raptors currently hold a 16-35 record, sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference and trailing the 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls by 5.5 games for the final play-in spot. Typically, a player of Ingram’s caliber would be a more natural fit for a contending team rather than one in the midst of a rebuild.

Toronto, however, appears to view Ingram as a complementary piece alongside Scottie Barnes. The former All-Star is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from three across 18 games played this season. The pairing of Barnes and Ingram provides the Raptors with a high-upside offensive duo, though the long-term success of the move hinges on Ingram’s future contract situation.

Ingram’s trade availability stemmed largely from the Pelicans’ unwillingness to commit to a long-term extension. The franchise, which has struggled to a 12-39 record, had ongoing concerns about Ingram’s contract status dating back to the offseason. The forward is expected to seek a four-year deal exceeding $200 million this summer, a figure that could create financial complications for Toronto.

Ingram trade raises financial flexibility concerns

The Raptors already have significant salary commitments in place. Barnes will earn $38.6 million, Immanuel Quickley will make $32.5 million, and RJ Barrett holds a $27.7 million contract. Additionally, Jakob Poeltl remains under contract at $19.5 million despite recent trade speculation. Committing to an Ingram extension would further limit Toronto’s financial flexibility in future seasons.

Despite these concerns, Toronto minimized its asset cost in the deal. Moving Olynyk’s two-year, $26.2 million contract and Brown’s $23 million salary — along with only one first-round pick—allowed the Raptors to acquire an All-Star-level player without significantly depleting their draft capital. Ingram, who earned an All-Star selection in 2020, brings a proven scoring presence to the lineup.

Given Toronto’s current position in the standings, the move comes with risk. If Ingram does not re-sign, the Raptors will have sacrificed a valuable first-round pick for a short-term addition with limited impact on the team’s playoff hopes. However, if Toronto successfully retains him, the trade could set the foundation for a more competitive roster in future seasons.

Raptors trade grade: B-