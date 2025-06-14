The Minnesota Timberwolves may face major obstacles in any pursuit of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, according to NBA insider Kevin O’Connor. Speaking on the latest episode of The Kevin O’Connor Show, the analyst broke down the salary cap challenges that make a Durant trade unlikely for Minnesota — at least in the immediate future.

“Minnesota before July 1 is a second apron team,” O’Connor explained. “So they can't aggregate salaries until July 1. So if you're talking Minnesota, it's incredibly difficult to put a [KD] deal together, which is why with the Suns rushing things here, I don't think it's Minnesota.”

The second apron refers to the NBA’s newest and most restrictive luxury tax tier, designed to penalize teams that exceed the salary cap by a significant margin. Until the 2025-26 league year begins on July 1, the Timberwolves are restricted from combining player salaries to match Durant’s $54.7 million contract in trade scenarios.

“Minnesota before July 1st is a second apron team. So they can't aggregate salaries until July 1st. So if you're talking Minnesota, it's incredibly difficult to put a [KD] deal together, which is why with Phoenix rushing things here, I don't think it's Minnesota.”@KevinOConnorNBA https://t.co/pxlrHnkn7Z pic.twitter.com/V5UK9C2Ugv — Dru (@dru_star) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

O’Connor noted that while a deal could theoretically be constructed after that date, it would require extensive planning and mutual patience from both parties.

“Unless you agree in advance and wait until July to make the deal when Minnesota will not be a second apron team and therefore be able to aggregate salaries… sign-and-trade Naz Reid, etc. So, there’s a lot of moving parts here, but I don’t think it’s the Wolves if it happens before July 1,” O’Connor said.

Timberwolves linked to Kevin Durant trade but face timing hurdles as surprise suitor could emerge

Article Continues Below

The Timberwolves, who reached the Western Conference Finals in 2025 behind breakout performances from Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, have emerged as a rumored suitor for Durant amid ongoing speculation regarding the forward’s future in Phoenix. However, the timing of the Suns’ internal decisions — particularly the urgency to resolve Durant’s situation early in the offseason — complicates Minnesota’s window for serious engagement.

O’Connor added that other reported teams like the Miami Heat may also face logistical and fit-related questions. Instead, he speculated that a less-discussed franchise could emerge as a surprise trade partner.

“I’d be surprised if it’s the Wolves, I’d be surprised if it’s the Heat… why Miami?!” O’Connor said. “And with Houston, I get that Houston makes a lot of sense — they have the picks, they could give Phoenix their picks back — but still can’t help but think it’s somebody that we’re not talking about. A team that is going to come out of nowhere and say we want KD for one year, just like Kawhi [Leonard] to Toronto, just like Paul George to Oklahoma City.”

Durant, 36, remains under contract with the Suns but has been at the center of trade rumors since the February deadline. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the 2024-25 season, though Phoenix missed the playoffs with a 36-46 record.

While Minnesota remains a potential long-term destination, cap restrictions and Phoenix’s urgency may steer Durant’s next move elsewhere — possibly to a team yet to enter the public conversation.