The Toronto Raptors have spent the last two years under construction, focusing on the development of their fairly young roster rather than competing for Eastern Conference supremacy. Although Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick and Jakob Poeltl form an intriguing core, most people assume that team president Masai Ujiri has been biding his time before pursuing a superstar. The time to strike may soon arrive.

The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant understand that a split is in the best interest of all involved and are moving toward a trade this offseason. Toronto is expected to make a play for the future Hall of Famer, as it tries to quickly reinsert itself back into the playoff picture. Considering the question marks swirling around the East going into the 2025-26 campaign, Ujiri may believe that one transformative talent can launch the squad into contention.

However, such a player is not typically acquired without making a considerable sacrifice. Three specific members of this squad are emerging as possible trade candidates this summer.

“Sources say that the Raptors would be willing to part with either RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for a significant roster upgrade,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on The Stein Line. “Several league figures with knowledge of the Raptors' thinking have likewise asserted that they could show a willingness to move center Jakob Poeltl as well … provided that the trade in question brought back Durant.”

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype also mentioned Barrett's possible presence on the trade market, noting that the Raptors are likely to “gauge” league-wide interest in the Toronto native and former top-five draft pick.

Article Continues Below

Raptors have much to consider

One cannot ignore the risk of dealing away a big chunk of the starting lineup for someone who will turn 37 in September. Durant remains an offensive juggernaut — posted 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from 3-point range last season — but he is not the future of the franchise.

Can Durant and Barnes successfully lead a talented yet unproven group that also includes Ja'Kobe Walter and Ochai Agbaji? Masai Ujiri would need to engage in some additional roster shuffling to position Toronto for a true turnaround. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is an intriguing asset, but, as Fischer notes, it could be included in a swap for the Suns' No. 29 selection in a potential Kevin Durant trade.

The Raptors have a tough balancing act to master. Competing in the present while also planning for the future is a risky undertaking that has conquered many executives in professional sports. Given the interest surrounding the two-time NBA Finals MVP, they may not have much time to figure it out.