The Phoenix Suns are trying to find the best trade for Kevin Durant as the offseason continues, and they may have a lot of options to choose from. The Houston Rockets are one of those teams that are interested in Durant, and lucky enough, they were on his list as preferred destinations.

The Rockets have some intriguing assets they could give up for Durant, and Jalen Green is the one player that could be moved, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“In a potential trade with the Suns for Durant, Houston could include guard Jalen Green and his $33.33 million salary for the 2025-26 season,” Scotto wrote. “With guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal already on the roster, having failed to trade Beal as the Suns attempted to before the trade deadline, Phoenix has done background on Green to gauge his value around the league in case Green is acquired, and it’s worthwhile to flip him again via trade, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Green has a lot of upside, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he were flipped to another team if the Rockets and Suns agreed to a trade. Outside of Green, the Rockets have more young players they could package in a deal for Durant.

Do the Rockets have the best chance at a Kevin Durant trade?

The Rockets seem to be adamant on taking the next step as a team, and after having a strong regular season but losing in the first round of the playoffs, they may think they're one piece away from being real contenders. Insert Durant, who has the experience, plus the skill to help the Rockets get over the hump, despite his age.

Durant also listed the Rockets as one of his preferred trade destinations, so it's obvious that he sees something special about them. With a group of talented players, the Rockets could be one of the better teams in the Western Conference once again, and this time, make a deep playoff run.

It will be interesting to see what a potential trade package could look like for Durant, but there's no doubt that the Rockets have what it takes to make the deal enticing.