The Chicago Cubs are enjoying a good season this year, and they're making sure the success stays for the foreseeable future. With that in mind, they were able to lock in an extension with the president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

“Jed Hoyer receives a multi year extension with the Cubs, per source. His contract was up after this season. The Cubs are currently tied for first place,” Rogers wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hoyer has been with the Cubs since 2011, and he joined the franchise when Theo Epstein was the president. Hoyer was the general manager then, and they were able to help the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. In 2020, Hoyer took over as the president, and Epstein resigned.

The Cubs are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central with a 62-43 record. There are still some areas where they can improve, and with the deadline a day away, they have some players whom they're eyeing, according to Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

“The Cubs are actively searching for late-inning relievers who could work in front of Daniel Palencia or help share the workload with the young closer,” The Athletic wrote.

“Raisel Iglesias is not having his finest season with the Atlanta Braves, but he is one of several options under consideration, due to his long history of success, as well as his reputation for being a positive clubhouse presence,” The Athletic continued.

Iglesias is going to be a free agent at the end of the season, and the Braves are not having a good year. It would make sense that the Braves would try to make a deal, but they may just want to see the season through and see what happens.

The Cubs also have shown interest in MacKenzie Gore, but the price to get him may be high.