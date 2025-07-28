The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of training camp, and it sounds like the franchise experienced an injury scare on Monday. One of the team's key offensive linemen fell to an unspecified injury that the organization is going to have to keep tabs on.

Reports indicate that starting left tackle, Tyler Guyton, suffered the injury during practice. It's unclear what the issue is right now, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is keeping his eyes on the situation.

The good news is that Guyton, who is 24 years old, was able to walk off the field to the locker room, per Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team. It appears that the Cowboys' left tackle could be dealing with a lower body injury, as Meirov claims that Guyton had some help while leaving the field.

“Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton went down during training camp and, after being on the ground for a couple of minutes, gingerly walked to the locker room with some help.”

Tyler Guyton was the Cowboys' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after the team decided to select him with the No. 29 pick overall. He displayed solid potential throughout his first year in the league and hopes to be even more consistent in Year 2. However, Guyton will have to overcome whatever kind of injury he is dealing with early in training camp.

Guyton played in 15 games for the Cowboys last season, starting in 11 of them. The former Oklahoma Sooner dealt with some injuries during his rookie season; however, he only missed two games.

Hopefully, it's not a serious issue for Tyler Guyton. The Cowboys will likely monitor the second-year pro before announcing exactly what kind of injury Guyton suffered. Dallas is attempting to bounce back from a disappointing season, and Guyton is probably viewed to be part of the plan for success.