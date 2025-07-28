As Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink has been getting injury updates in the lead-up to her return to on-floor action, it seems as if the anticipated moment is about to arrive. After each optimistic update for the Sparks player in Brink, there were fans eager to see her play after a year-long absence, as the 23-year-old spoke on her current status.

Brink would speak to John W. Davis about how she feels and would be asked bluntly if she expects to play in Los Angeles' upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night. She would give an answer everybody wants to hear, which is that she expects to return while also expressing how “humbling” the experience has been in her recovery.

“I don't know if I can say that, but yeah,” Brink said.

“It means the world,” Brink continued. “I'm just very excited, very humbled by this experience. It's no easy thing to come back from, so I'm just really excited.”

LA Sparks star forward Cameron Brink told me she is planning to play against the Las Vegas Aces tommorow night.

Sparks' Cameron Brink on her game ahead of likely return

With the Sparks already coming off an exciting game-winner from Rickea Jackson, the positive momentum continues with the imminent return of Brink. She would be asked if either the offense or defense would be immediately impactful right from the jump, with her leaning to answer the latter.

“I feel like my defense has always been something I've leaned on, so probably I would say defense. But yeah, just giving myself patience on offense, knowing that it'll come eventually,” Brink said. “But yeah, both will need some work for sure.”

At any rate, Los Angeles fans should be excited to finally see the second overall pick from the 2024 WNBA Draft after tearing her ACL in June of last year. The Sparks are currently 11-14, which puts them sixth in the Western Conference and 10th in the association before the game against Las Vegas on Tuesday.