As Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink has been getting injury updates in the lead-up to her return to on-floor action, it seems as if the anticipated moment is about to arrive. After each optimistic update for the Sparks player in Brink, there were fans eager to see her play after a year-long absence, as the 23-year-old spoke on her current status.

Brink would speak to John W. Davis about how she feels and would be asked bluntly if she expects to play in Los Angeles' upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night. She would give an answer everybody wants to hear, which is that she expects to return while also expressing how “humbling” the experience has been in her recovery.

“I don't know if I can say that, but yeah,” Brink said.

“It means the world,” Brink continued. “I'm just very excited, very humbled by this experience. It's no easy thing to come back from, so I'm just really excited.”

Sparks' Cameron Brink on her game ahead of likely return 

Injured Sparks forward Cameron Brink celebrates during the closing seconds of the Sparks win over the Connecticut Sun
© Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

With the Sparks already coming off an exciting game-winner from Rickea Jackson, the positive momentum continues with the imminent return of Brink. She would be asked if either the offense or defense would be immediately impactful right from the jump, with her leaning to answer the latter.

“I feel like my defense has always been something I've leaned on, so probably I would say defense. But yeah, just giving myself patience on offense, knowing that it'll come eventually,” Brink said. “But yeah, both will need some work for sure.”

At any rate, Los Angeles fans should be excited to finally see the second overall pick from the 2024 WNBA Draft after tearing her ACL in June of last year. The Sparks are currently 11-14, which puts them sixth in the Western Conference and 10th in the association before the game against Las Vegas on Tuesday.

More Los Angeles Sparks News
Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning basket at the buzzer during the second half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
Rickea Jackson’s savage admission after game-winner vs. LibertyDavid Yapkowitz ·
LA Sparks player Kelsey Plum with the LA Sparks arena in the background, WNBA
Kelsey Plum reflects on her growth during 2025 WNBA seasonDavid Yapkowitz ·
Sabrina Ionescu (left) and Kelsey Plum answers questions Saturday, July 19, 2025, at a press conference after the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Sparks’ tunnel fits turn heads before Liberty clashRishav Bhat ·
LA Sparks player Julie Allemand with the LA Sparks arena in the background, WNBA
How Julie Allemand has fit in with Sparks amid WNBA return [Exclusive]David Yapkowitz ·
Injured Sparks forward Cameron Brink celebrates during the closing seconds of the Sparks win over the Connecticut Sun
Sparks’ Cameron Brink gets a major injury update from Lynne RobertsGuillermo Guajardo ·
Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) celebrates a basket with guard Julie Allemand (20) against the Washington Mystics during the fourth quarter at CareFirst Arena.
Dearica Hamby drops truth bomb on Sparks’ win streakDavid Yapkowitz ·