The A.J. Brown 2022 NFL Draft trade is coming back to haunt the Tennessee Titans. Especially following the Treylon Burks news.

Burks first suffered a broken collarbone during Titans practice Saturday. Tennessee opted to release him Monday.

Worse for Tennessee? Burks' name is forever linked to that '22 deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. As noted and recapped via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Philly landed the talented WR Brown before night one of the draft. The Eagles proceeded to sign him with a four-year, $100 million deal.

Burks arrived at No. 18 overall in the draft that same night — rising as the first initial replacement for Brown. The Arkansas star even got called “A.J. Brown with more wiggle” by NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein in his prospect evaluation.

Treylon Burks struggled throughout Titans run post A.J. Brown trade

Burks never became the new “Brown” in Nashville.

He delivered subpar results in his rookie campaign. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder cracked the starting lineup only six times. He settled for 33 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown.

Burks struggled to scale past 30 catches since that season. He managed to start in a career-best nine contest for his second season. But caught only 16 passes for 221 yards. He never crossed the end zone. Burks leaves the Titans catching only four passes for 34 yards in 2024.

Granted, one counterargument for Burks' struggles involves the injury bug. He tore his ACL in 2024. Burks sustained two concussions also in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Burks faced the hot seat before the Titans' season, though. He walked into a new offense featuring Cam Ward as starting quarterback. The former Southeastern Conference star wideout could've formed a strong trio with two other veterans. Calvin Ridley and newcomer Tyler Lockett helped comprise the '25 Titans WRs with Burks.

Tennessee moved swiftly following its Burks decision. Signing former Las Vegas Raiders WR Ramel Keyton. Burks, meanwhile, won't be healthy enough to play until the 2026 season.