The Utah Jazz visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Keyonte George is on the injury report alongside Kevin Love, with both listed as probable. It's been one week since the last time George was on the injury report, and he hasn't played since. He's dealing with a left ankle sprain, while Love has an illness. Here's everything we know about Jazz guard Keyonte George's injury and his playing status vs. the Magic.

Keyonte George injury status vs. Magic

Given that Keyonte George is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the Magic on Saturday. He's missed the previous three Jazz games, including Thursday's 121-119 loss to the Hawks. The Jazz went 1-2 throughout their recent three-game stretch.

In a game where George scored a career-high 43 points in a 127-122 win against the Timberwolves, he also suffered a forearm injury, but has bounced back from it before his latest ankle injury forced him to miss three games in a row. The 2025-26 campaign has undoubtedly been George's best season of his career.

Averaging 24.2 points on 45.9% shooting, including 37.7% from deep, 6.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, George was one of the association's annual All-Star snubs this season. In only his third year with the Jazz, he's averaging career-bests in points, assists, steals, and every other statistical category, including his shooting percentages.

He's also on the cusp of making his return for the Jazz. As for the question is Keyonte George playing tonight against the Magic, the answer is yes.

Jazz injury report

Keyonte George — Probable — Left ankle sprain

Walker Kessler — Out — Left shoulder injury recovery

Kevin Love — Probable — Illness

Magic injury report

Franz Wagner — Out — Left high-ankle sprain; injury management