On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz picked up an impressive home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 127-122, outscoring Minnesota by 17 in the final frame to secure the win. It was an excellent game from guard Keyonte George, who scored a career high of 43 points in the win, further establishing himself as a rising star in the league.

After the game, George was perusing the stat sheet during his press conference, and saw something that got his attention, accidentally cursing into the microphone right in front of him in the process, via Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

Keyonte: "Oh I thought that was me. Oh it was me. Fucking turn… I'm sorry" Someone in the background: "It's not live" 😭 https://t.co/wvZnIX4qAX pic.twitter.com/HEP3EtInlu — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 21, 2026

Jazz fans will be quick to forgive the hilarious mishap after the latest high-scoring outburst from George, who has turned into a Most Improved Player candidate this season and is one of the main beacons of hope for a Utah franchise that is hoping to get back into the mix in the Western Conference sooner rather than later.

At the age of 22, George is already moving like an NBA veteran, showcasing an array of difficult shot-making in the game against Minnesota and going shot for shot with Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who scored 38 points in the loss.

With the trade deadline coming up, the Jazz might be more comfortable exploring trades for some of the other talent on their roster now that they know they have a potential rising star in George. It's not off the table that George could be voted in as a reserve for the Western Conference All-Star team later this month, as he is averaging 24 points per game this season on solid efficiency.

In any case, the Jazz are next slated to take the floor on Thursday evening at home against the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff for that game is set for 9:00 pm ET.