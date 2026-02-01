On Sunday night, the Utah Jazz will hit the floor on the road against the Toronto Raptors. Keyonte George is on the injury report for the Jazz, currently listed as questionable for this game due to a left ankle sprain. Here's everything we know about George's injury and his playing status vs the Raptors on Sunday.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Keyonte George's playing status vs the Raptors

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not George will be able to suit up vs the Raptors on Sunday night. George missed a nationally-televised game against the Los Angeles Clippers last week due to rest, in a move that many fans found bizarre. However, he had been on a heater prior to that, recently dropping 43 points in a home win over Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Joining George on the Jazz's injury report for this matchup are Kevin Love, who is questionable due to an illness, and Jusuf Nurkic, who is also questionable for the same reason. Meanwhile, Jakob Poeltl will remain out of the lineup for the Raptors due to a back strain.

Article Continues Below

George has been one of the bright spots this season for a Jazz team that is still mired toward the bottom of the barrel in the Western Conference, and he has a legit case for being the NBA's Most Improved Player this season.

This has all come amid what has been a slightly disappointing rookie year for 2025 lottery pick Ace Bailey, although the Jazz will likely be adding another lottery talent to the fray coming up in June of 2026.

If he is able to play on Sunday, Bailey will have his hands full against a Raptors defense that has several lengthy perimeter defenders.

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm ET.