The Utah Jazz prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs tonight. After having a career-best 43 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Keyonte George has landed on the NBA injury report before the clash with the San Antonio Spurs.

The official report lists a left forearm strain, and he is officially questionable. In addition to George, Walker Kessler is already out with a left shoulder injury. Lauri Markkanen is out again, as he continues to recover from his illness. Likewise, Georges Niang is out with a left foot injury.

This addition to George is concerning, especially as they prepare to face one of the best teams in the NBA. While the Jazz attempt to stay alive in this playoff race, they must do so amid mounting absences and injuries. Despite the obstacles, there have been highlights. One highlight featured a Jazz upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

George has been very instrumental in helping the team compete. Recently, he had 30 points in the 123-110 loss to the Spurs. With the Jazz facing the Spurs almost immediately, they will need George and anyone else who could give them a chance. George had 29 points in the game before that against the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Jazz just 4.5 games behind the final play-in spot, there is still much to play for, as the team looks to make up some ground. At 15-29, the season has not been the greatest. But they could build something if they could beat the Spurs. The decision on George will likely come down to right before game time.