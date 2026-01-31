Utah Jazz star Ace Bailey has put together some amazing performances this season. He had yet another highlight reel dunk on Friday, throwing down an astonishing tomahawk slam in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jazz fans were thrilled to see it.

ACE BAILEY WITH A ONE-HANDED THROWDOWN 😤 pic.twitter.com/xyQKi2o8Qw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026 Expand Tweet

Bailey's slam came in the fourth quarter of Friday's game, with Utah trailing. He scored 12 points in the game, but the Jazz bowed to the Nets 109-99.

During the contest, Nets rookie Egor Demin set an NBA rookie record by hitting a three-pointer in his 34th consecutive game. He finished the game with 25 points for Brooklyn.

The Jazz struggled on the glass in the contest. Brooklyn won the rebounding battle, 47-33.

“The biggest thing defensively tonight was our physicality with our switching,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said postgame, per the team. “They were able to get us in rotation. But there were some things defensively that gave us a chance to win.”

Utah is now 15-34 on the season, and the club has lost five in a row.

Ace Bailey is putting up some amazing performances for the Jazz

Bailey is now averaging 11 points per game this season for Utah. He has put up some highlight reel dunks for the Jazz throughout the campaign.

The rookie guard was selected fifth overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. He played one year at Rutgers in college, where has named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Bailey is seen as the future for this Jazz team. Utah has been mired in a very disappointing season, struggling to pick up wins. The club's last victory was against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 20.

Against the Nets, cold shooting doomed Bailey's Jazz team.

“As always, there's a lot to learn from the game, and now we hit the road,” Coach Hardy added postgame.

Utah tries to snap its losing streak when it plays the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.