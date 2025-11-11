The Utah Jazz dropped their second straight game to the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 10, falling 120-113 at the Delta Center. Anthony Edwards torched Utah for 35 points, but the night's most memorable moment belonged to Jazz rookie Ace Bailey, who was drafted fifth overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

With just over 30 seconds left in the game, Bailey attacked the baseline and threw down a vicious two-handed reverse dunk right over Edwards. The 19-year-old wrapped around the rim and finished through contact, sending the home crowd and commentators into a frenzy despite the loss.

Ace Bailey with the two-handed reverse dunk on Anthony Edwards (with replays) Jazz and Timberwolves commentaries pic.twitter.com/vuLT7xhwn4 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fellow rookie Walter Clayton Jr. fed Bailey the pass before the explosive finish. The dunk came in Bailey's first career NBA start. He finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the contest. The reverse slam showed why Utah took him so high in the draft.

Edwards, known for his own highlight dunks, contested at the rim but couldn't stop Bailey's explosive finish.

Article Continues Below

For Bailey, the slam capped a solid all-around performance in his debut start. The rookie has been adjusting to NBA speed after averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds during his lone season at Rutgers. His length and athleticism were on full display against one of the league's premier wings.

Minnesota controlled most of the game behind Edwards' scoring outburst. Julius Randle added 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while Rudy Gobert grabbed 12 boards. The Timberwolves outscored Utah 33-9 during a dominant third-quarter stretch that effectively sealed the win.

Keyonte George led the Jazz with 27 points, and Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23. Utah made a late push in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to single digits, but Minnesota maintained control down the stretch.

The loss dropped Utah to 0-2 against Minnesota this season after a 137-97 blowout four nights earlier in Minneapolis. Bailey's poster dunk provided a silver lining in an otherwise tough night for the young Jazz squad.