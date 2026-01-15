The Utah Jazz looked to remain in the win column as they visited the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Wednesday.

The Jazz upset the Cleveland Cavaliers, 123-112, at Rocket Arena on Monday, and they want to build on it with another victory. Utah beat Chicago in double overtime in their last meeting in November.

The Jazz's first bucket against the Cavaliers was a beautiful one, as Isaiah Colliers connected with Ace Bailey for the alley-oop slam.

Ace Bailey elevates for the alley-oop JAM 🔥pic.twitter.com/n4eBdPP304 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2026

Bailey is slowly regaining his form after missing several games due to a hip injury. There is no question about his athleticism, as he has displayed since his college days at Rutgers. He, however, needs more experience to learn how to fully harness it.

In 32 games, he is averaging 9.9 points on 43.8% shooting and 3.2 rebounds. Before getting sidelined, his minutes had been increasing, which should only bode well for him. If he regains his conditioning, coach Will Hardy could give him more opportunities.

He only played 15 minutes in their win over the Cavaliers, tallying four points, three rebounds, and two assists. It was only his second game since returning from his hip injury.

Bailey is only 19 years old. The learning curve is high for him. He had a rough start with the Jazz, including all the issues after he was drafted as the fifth overall pick. But if he stays on the right track, he could be a beloved fixture in Utah.

As of writing, the Jazz are trailing the Bulls in the second quarter.