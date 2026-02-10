A clutch shot at the horn gave the Utah Jazz a halftime edge on Monday night when second-year guard Isaiah Collier knocked down a deep three to beat the first-half buzzer. The NBA shared the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), posting a video of Collier rising and connecting just before time expired to put Utah in front at the break, accompanied by the caption.

“Isaiah Collier to beat the 1H buzzer… GOT IT 🤑

Jazz lead at the break!”

Isaiah Collier to beat the 1H buzzer… GOT IT 🤑 Jazz lead at the break! pic.twitter.com/tmeYqnzlFN — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2026

The basket proved significant in a game ultimately decided by a narrow margin. Utah closed out a 115–111 road win over the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center, improving to 17–37 on the season while handing Miami its fourth loss in five games. After falling behind 32–26 in the opening quarter, the Jazz seized control in the second period, outscoring the Heat 35–20 to flip the game before halftime.

Miami responded after the break, winning the third quarter and pushing the contest into a tight finish, but Utah maintained composure late, edging the fourth quarter 30–29 to secure the four-point victory. The halftime buzzer-beater loomed larger as the margin held.

Utah leaned on a balanced attack. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 22 points and a team-high plus-15 rating, while Lauri Markkanen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Collier contributed 13 points and nine assists, continuing to direct the offense efficiently. Jusuf Nurkic controlled the interior with 16 rebounds, and Kyle Filipowski delivered a double-double off the bench.

Miami was led by Andrew Wiggins’ 26 points and Bam Adebayo’s 23-point, 11-rebound performance, but the Heat were unable to fully erase the deficit created before halftime.