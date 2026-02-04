The Utah Jazz have every incentive in the world to try and lose some ballgames, as they will be forking over their first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if their selection for the 2026 NBA Draft falls outside the top-eight. But it doesn't seem as though anyone gave Isaiah Collier the memo.

With the Jazz fielding a depleted roster following their blockbuster trade for Jaren Jackson Jr. and amid the absences of Keyonte George and Jusuf Nurkic, among others, head coach Will Hardy deployed Isaiah Collier for the entire game, playing all 2,880 seconds of game time in their 131-122 win over the shorthanded Indiana Pacers. And Collier, to his credit, responded with the best game of his young career thus far.

Collier put up 17 points, 22 assists, and three steals as he made mincemeat of the Pacers' defense. He may have been the only point guard active for Utah on the night, but he still made the most of his opportunity.

In so doing, he became the youngest-ever player to drop at least 22 assists in a single game and he became just the first Jazz player to record at least 15 points and 20 assists in a single game since Deron Williams pulled off the feat in 2008, as per ESPN.

Are the Jazz prepared to take the next step in their rise?

Adding Jackson in a blockbuster trade signals the Jazz's intention to compete moving forward. A frontcourt core consisting of Lauri Markkanen, Jackson, and Walker Kessler is a good starting point for them, while George's rise into becoming a fringe All-Star talent means that there is something brewing in Salt Lake City.

Add in the fact that young players such as Collier, Kyle Filipowski, and Brice Sensabaugh are stepping up, the Jazz may be ready to compete for at least a play-in tournament spot next year.