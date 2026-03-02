The 2026 NFL offseason really starts to take off during the month of March. The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up this weekend and showcased some of the best players ahead of April's draft. One NFL insider proposed a pair of landing spots for one of the best defensive prospects in this year's class.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared some takeaways on Monday following the NFL Scouting Combine.

Breer pointed to the Giants and Commanders as two “fascinating” landing spots for Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

“Where Styles lands is going to be fascinating. I’d think John Harbaugh is going to love the Ohio State star, and maybe enough for the Giants to take him at No. 5. The Commanders might be in play at No. 7, with Styles carrying the length and athleticism that Dan Quinn has long coveted at the position,” Breer wrote on Monday. “What seems apparent already, though, is that his wait probably won’t be too long in the first round on April 23, after the show he put on over the past few days.”

Both teams could really use a superstar linebacker in the middle of their defenses.

New York already has Bobby Okereke at middle linebacker, but he is getting towards the end of his career. The Giants could create a succession plan, and immediately gain a great starter, by drafting Styles.

Meanwhile, Washington has needs all over their defense. The Commanders should consider taking Styles or another defensive player in the first round.

Styles made a splash at the combine by putting up some truly impressive numbers. The 6-foot-5, 244-pound linebacker dominated the vertical jump, logging 43.5 inches. For context, that is better than both Steelers WR DK Metcalf (40.5 inches) and Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (43 inches).

But wait, there's more. Styles also showed off his blazing speed, running the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds.

Both of those feats are impressive regardless of position, but they are truly exceptional for a modern linebacker prospect.

There's no question that Styles will be in high demand during the 2026 NFL Draft. It will be fascinating to see where he will begin his NFL career.