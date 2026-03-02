The UFC's return to Western Australia just gained a massive jolt of hometown adrenaline. Former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena returns to the Octagon to defend his home turf against the dangerous Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates at UFC Perth on May 2.

The matchup, first reported by ESPN Brasil and Higor Ciconello, promises fireworks and has immediate implications for the 170-pound title picture. It's the exact type of high-stakes, fan-friendly booking that a stadium show in Perth demands, pairing two of the division's most lethal strikers.

Della Maddalena has been nothing short of a revelation since entering the Octagon. The Perth native has rattled off an impressive winning streak, showcasing a beautifully violent boxing-centric style that has dismantled a who's who of welterweight veterans to become the first Australian-born UFC welterweight champion. His ability to work the body, maintain relentless pressure, and find the chin with pinpoint accuracy has made him a fan favorite and a legitimate threat to the division's elite. Returning to fight in front of his home crowd adds an undeniable layer of pressure, but Della Maddalena has consistently proven he thrives under the brightest lights.

Knockout of the day 8/1/24 Jack Della Maddalena KO of Gilbert Burns.

Gilbert was so close to winning this fight, Jack found the perfect shot and exploded on him, ref wanted to see a dead body💀pic.twitter.com/LER8RrRD9h — Knockout of the day (@KOofTheDAY) August 2, 2024

However, he faces a monumental challenge in Carlos Prates. The Brazilian has exploded onto the scene, quickly establishing himself as one of the most terrifying forces at 170 pounds. Prates brings a devastating Muay Thai arsenal, characterized by fight-ending power in both his hands and his kicks. He doesn’t just win fights; he separates his opponents from their consciousness with chilling efficiency. For Prates, a victory over a former champion like Della Maddalena would be the defining statement needed to secure a fast track to a title shot.

SPINNING BACK ELBOW ! En l'espace de quasiment 1 mois, nous avons eu 3 coups de coude retournés dont 2 la même soirée back to back : 🇧🇷 Carlos Prates vs 🇺🇸 Geoff Neal

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Lerone Murphy vs 🇺🇸 Aaron Pico

🇧🇷 Diego Lopez vs 🇧🇷 Jean Silva Vous préférez lequel ? pic.twitter.com/Kkyt5nysul — MMA PROPAGANDE 👊🇫🇷 (@MMAPropagande) September 15, 2025

Stylistically, this fight is a striking purist's dream. Della Maddalena's slick boxing and combination work will be tested against Prates's brutal kicks and explosive power. The key to the fight will likely come down to distance management. If Della Maddalena can close the distance and fight in the pocket, his boxing could overwhelm Prates. Conversely, if Prates can maintain range and utilize his kicks to keep the Australian at bay, it could be a very short night for the hometown favorite.

UFC Perth was already shaping up to be a monumental event, but the addition of Della Maddalena vs. Prates guarantees that the RAC Arena will be deafening. With both men possessing the power to end the fight at any moment, fans shouldn't expect to hear the judges' scorecards read. This is a high-risk, high-reward collision course, and on May 2, only one man will take a massive step toward UFC gold.