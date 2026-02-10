The Utah Jazz are blatantly tanking, and head coach Will Hardy's remark in his postgame presser following their 115-111 win over the Miami Heat on Monday would only further dump fuel into the fire of tanking allegations against the Jazz. The rationale behind the Jazz's tanking decision is clear: they need to finish with a top-eight pick lest they convey it to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nonetheless, the Jazz have made it clear that they are intending to compete next season, if their decision to bring in Jaren Jackson Jr. and their decision to rebuff trade overtures for Walker Kessler is any indication. Lauri Markkanen continues to be one of the best scoring forwards in the association, after all, and it isn't hard to imagine Utah being consistently competitive as soon as next season.

Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic, in fact, believes that Markkanen deserves more recognition from the NBA, with the Bosnian big man lobbying for his teammate to make it to the All-Star Game.

“Adam Silver do the right thing!! #AllStar,” Nurkic wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Nurkic was so passionate about this plea of his that he got into another verbal spat on social media.

“I know u ain’t talking wit no d💀,” Nurkic replied to an X user telling him to “shut up.”

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen should make an All-Star Game… in the future

The Jazz being so brazen about their intention to keep on losing as many games as they can means that Markkanen is going to be a part-time NBA player from here on out. Markkanen's periodic rest days have even begun, and there's no way that Adam Silver will call on him to be a potential injury replacement All-Star especially when others have been more durable than him.

Nonetheless, once the Jazz start consistently winning games again, Markkanen should have no trouble finding himself in the All-Star Game for the second time in his career.