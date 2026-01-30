The Utah Jazz will be without several starters during Friday's home matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Lauri Markkanen (rest), Jusuf Nurkic (illness) and Kevin Love (illness) were ruled out for the game, which has significant implications on the draft lottery race.

Markkanen recently missed seven games due to illness and a return-to-play conditioning period. He returned for the Jazz's last two matchups, a 115-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday and a 140-124 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

The Jazz star will get the night off during a critical tank matchup with Brooklyn on Friday. He has averaged 27.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 47.9 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent from three across 35 appearances this season.

Utah is 14-12 with Markkanen in the lineup and 1-12 with him sidelined.

Lauri Markkanen resting for Jazz during tank matchup vs. Nets

The Jazz sit in sixth place in the draft lottery standings amid a 1-8 stretch. They enter Friday's matchup two games behind the Nets and Washington Wizards, who are tied for fourth. Utah owes its 2026 first-round pick top-eight protected to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nets have lost seven straight and 15 of their last 17 games. They enter Friday's matchup on the second night of a back-to-back following a 107-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Michael Porter Jr. is unlikely to play against the Jazz, as he was active against Denver and has not played in a back-to-back all season.

The Nets are 12-26 with Porter in the lineup this season. They're 0-8 in games he's missed with an average margin of defeat of 16.1 points.