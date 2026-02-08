Keyonte George sustained an ankle injury that took him out of the Utah Jazz's game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

George is halfway through the third season of his NBA career with the Jazz. He has gotten more comfortable in the team's style of play, embracing his responsibilities as one of the top scorers and playmakers.

However, injuries popped on his radar during Utah's clash with Orlando. He sustained a right ankle sprain in the first half of the contest, ultimately ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

It ended his night after 13 minutes of action. He finished with a stat line of five points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal. He shot 1-of-5 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

How Keyonte George, Jazz played against Magic

The Jazz remained competitive without Keyonte George's services but ultimately faltered in the 120-117 road loss to the Magic.

Utah boasted a solid 94-87 lead after three quarters of action. However, their defense collapsed in the fourth period as Orlando outscored them 33-23 in the last 12 minutes of regulation.

Five players scored in double-digits for Utah in the loss. Lauri Markkanen led the way with a stat line of 27 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block. He shot 12-of-21 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Jaren Jackson Jr. came next with 22 points and five rebounds, Isaiah Collier had 20 points and 10 assists, while Kevin Love put up 13 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Ace Bailey provided 10 points and three assists.

Utah fell to a 16-37 record on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings while trailing the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Jazz will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Miami Heat as tip-off will take place on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.