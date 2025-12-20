The Utah Jazz will host the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. However, Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is dealing with an injury. So, is Markkanen playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Markkanen is listed on the injury report with right groin injury management. It is a situation Utah is closely monitoring, and the team will be cautious when it comes to Markkanen's availability.

Here's everything we know about Lauri Markkanen's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Magic.

Lauri Markkanen's injury status vs. Magic

Markkanen is currently listed as doubtful to play, per the NBA injury report.

The Jazz will enter play on Saturday with a 10-16 record. Utah is sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the 15-12 Magic are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Markkanen's final injury status will go a long way toward determining the result of the game on Saturday. As for if Lauri Markkanen is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, it seems unlikely but nothing is official yet.

Jazz's injury report

The Jazz have six players listed on the injury report.

Lauri Markkanen (right groin injury management): Doubtful

Georges Niang (left foot fourth metatarsal stress reaction): Out

Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery): Out

Elijah Harkless (G League two-way): Out

John Tonje (G League two-way): Out

Oscar Tshiebwe (G League two-way): Out

Magic's injury report

The Magic also have six players listed on Saturday's injury report.