Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is listed on the injury report for the team's game on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. With Utah set to host LA, the Jazz are hoping to have their best player on the floor. So, is Markkanen playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Markkanen is listed on the injury report with right groin injury management. Utah is proceeding with caution as he recovers from the injury.

Here's everything we know about Lauri Markkanen's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Lakers.

Lauri Markkanen's injury status vs. Lakers

Markkanen is listed on the NBA injury report as questionable.

The Jazz will need their star on the floor against the Lakers. Markkanen continues to be mentioned in trade rumors, but he is doing everything he can to focus on helping his team while ignoring the outside noise. It remains to be seen if Markkanen will even be traded, but one has to imagine the rumors have the potential to cause a distraction.

For now, the focus is on Markkanen's injury status. As for the question of if Lauri Markkanen is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is currently uncertain.

Jazz's injury report

Utah has six players on the injury report for Thursday night's game.

Lauri Markkanen (right groin injury management): Questionable

Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery): Out

Georges Niang (left foot fourth metatarsal stress reaction): Out

Elijah Harkless (G League two-way): Out

John Tonje (G League two-way): Out

Oscar Tshiebwe (G League two-way): Out

Lakers' injury report

Los Angeles has five players on the injury report.