Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is listed on the injury report for the team's game on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. With Utah set to host LA, the Jazz are hoping to have their best player on the floor. So, is Markkanen playing tonight vs. the Lakers?
Markkanen is listed on the injury report with right groin injury management. Utah is proceeding with caution as he recovers from the injury.
Here's everything we know about Lauri Markkanen's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Lakers.
Lauri Markkanen's injury status vs. Lakers
Markkanen is listed on the NBA injury report as questionable.
The Jazz will need their star on the floor against the Lakers. Markkanen continues to be mentioned in trade rumors, but he is doing everything he can to focus on helping his team while ignoring the outside noise. It remains to be seen if Markkanen will even be traded, but one has to imagine the rumors have the potential to cause a distraction.
For now, the focus is on Markkanen's injury status. As for the question of if Lauri Markkanen is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is currently uncertain.
Jazz's injury report
Utah has six players on the injury report for Thursday night's game.
- Lauri Markkanen (right groin injury management): Questionable
- Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery): Out
- Georges Niang (left foot fourth metatarsal stress reaction): Out
- Elijah Harkless (G League two-way): Out
- John Tonje (G League two-way): Out
- Oscar Tshiebwe (G League two-way): Out
Lakers' injury report
Los Angeles has five players on the injury report.
- Maxi Kleber (lumbar muscle strain): Probable
- Gabe Vincent (low back soreness): Questionable
- Deandre Ayton (left elbow soreness): Out
- Austin Reaves (left calf strain): Out
- Bronny James (G League on assignment): Out