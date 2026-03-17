While the Denver Broncos had been criticized for not doing enough in free agency, they quited the critics with a major trade. And here are the Jaylen Waddle trade grades for the blockbuster deal between the Broncos and the Dolphins.

The Broncos gave up quite a bit, according to ESPN.

“The Denver Broncos are trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in exchange for first-, third- and fourth-round picks in this year's draft, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.”

Denver gets the Dolphins’ 4th-round pick (11th in that round) in this year’s draft. Miami gets the Broncos’ 1st round pick (No. 30 overall) along with their late 3rd and 4th round picks (30th in each round) in this year’s draft.

The Broncos made a wise move to get WR Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos had a great shot at reaching the Super Bowl in 2025. An injury that kept quarterback Bo Nix out of the AFC Championship game likely cost them a berth.

Therefore, an argument can be made that the receiver group was good enough to get to the Super Bowl. However, it’s unlikely that the Broncos could have beaten the Seahawks having Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant — with Marvin Mims Jr. and Lil’Jordan Humphrey providing key backup help — on the roster.

The Broncos needed help, and here’s why. Sutton couldn’t quite emerge as an elite WR1. And Super Bowl champions need that.

This isn’t a knock on Sutton. He had over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and totaled 15 touchdowns. But be it Nix or be it Sutton, he couldn’t quite provide the consistency needed to be an elite WR1.

To be sure, Sutton won’t magically become a WR1 because Waddle enters the picture. But what he does become is either WR1A or WR1B. Working together with Sutton, Waddle gives the Broncos a situation similar to what the Cowboys have with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Whoa! Wait a minute. Sutton and Waddle compared to those Dallas dudes? No, it’s not that. It’s just similar. Lamb and Pickens form the best duo in the NFL. They’re on their own level.

But the comparison is this. Defenses can’t go into any game and say, I’m going to lock down Lamb and not worry about Pickens. Or vice-versa. And that’s what Broncos’ opponents will face, on a lower level. It won’t be fun for the defensive coordinator.

Plus, it’s a chance for Waddle to get back to his best self. That came in 2022, when he caught 75 passes for 1,356 yards and eight scores. Since then, his totals were 1,014 yards and four scores, 744 yards and two scores, and 910 yards with six scores.

Waddle is a 1,000-yard guy. So is Sutton. And with Nix picking and choosing, this offense looks different for 2026.

Plus, there’s a lot to like about Franklin and Bryant. There will likely be games this season where defenses try to ignore one of those two guys. And you’ll see Franklin go for 125 and a pair of scores. Bryant may go for 100-plus in a game.

It’s a much more dynamic offense than it was in 2025. If the Broncos' defense meets last year’s standard, this team has the best shot in the AFC to reach the Super Bowl.

Broncos grade: A+

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What about the Dolphins' end of the deal?

Yes, this is somewhat head-scratching for the Dolphins.

Look at their current receiver room: Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Theo Wease Jr., Tahj Washington, and Terrace Marshall Jr.

Yikes? And the Dolphins loaded up the cash bags and handed them to quarterback Malik Willis. Then they turn around and give him a wide receiver room that wouldn’t strike fear into a practice squad defense.

Look at these overall grades from Pro Football Focus:

Yeah, that’s no fun at all for Willis.

Of course, the Dolphins are in rebuild mode. But there’s one thing that people sometimes miss about NFL rebuilds. And that is: One bad season can ruin players, especially at the quarterback position.

If the Dolphins go 3-14 this season, that’s going to be Willis’ record. And while NFL observers will understand that he doesn’t have a lot to work with, people will still criticize Willis if the team loses all those games.

Furthermore, the Dolphins had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last year. And now they have less receiver help. Tough sledding for Willis.

But the Dolphins do have that No. 30 overall pick. Can they replace Waddle there? They won’t get a WR1 there. Maybe they could land a guy like KC Concepcion. But he will take some development.

Dolphins grade: C-