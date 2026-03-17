The Houston Texans have made it a priority to upgrade C.J. Stroud's protection this offseason. Houston already brought back both Ed Ingram and veteran tackle Trent Brown before the start of NFL free agency. They've kept the pressure on since, adding yet another veteran offensive lineman on Tuesday.

The Texans have signed former Browns guard Wyatt Teller to a two-year contract, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Teller was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Browns. Now he is the latest addition on a Houston offensive line that is in the middle of a massive overhaul.

Houston started their renovation project by trading away Tytus Howard to the Browns. They also sent away Juice Scruggs as part of the package used to acquire David Montgomery from the Lions.

Those two moves helped pave the way for the Texans' recent additions.

The Texans also signed right tackle Braden Smith away from the Colts during free agency. Houston landed him at a relative bargain, signing him to a two-year deal worth $25 million.

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Houston suddenly has a capable offensive line with depth at almost every single position.

If the Texans do not make any further additions, they will have Aireontae Ersery, Evan Brown, Jake Andrews, Teller, and Smith as their starters in 2026. That is with Brown, Ingram, Blake Fisher, Jarrett Patterson, and Eli Cox as depth players.

Houston does have eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including three picks on Day 2. It would not be surprising if the Texans use one of those picks on an additional offensive lineman.

Fortunately, Houston is covered if they want to go in a different direction with those picks.