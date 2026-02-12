The Utah Jazz have a bright future ahead of themselves, especially with the addition of an All-Star talent to the team at the trade deadline. To ensure the future is indeed bright, it looks like Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss the rest of this season to undergo surgery on his knee, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“BREAKING: Utah Jazz star Jaren Jackson Jr. is likely to miss the remainder of the season to undergo surgery on his left knee to ensure his longterm health after a localized PVNS growth was discovered post trade, league sources tell me,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.