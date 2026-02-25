The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. However, it appears the club already knows the designation for star rookie Cooper Flagg and newly acquired veteran Khris Middleton for this contest.

Reports indicate that Flagg is officially ruled out for the game against the Kings, while Middleton is listed as questionable, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. Flagg will miss his fifth consecutive game for the Mavericks. PJ Washington is also ruled out on the injury report.

“The Mavericks' Cooper Flagg (left midfoot sprain) will miss his fifth straight game Thursday when Sacramento visits Dallas… Dallas has also ruled out P.J. Washington (ankle) and lists Khris Middleton (shoulder) as questionable.”

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.