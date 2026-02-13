NBA teams know that one of the deepest drafts is coming up, and it has led to many strange things happening with the teams that are near the bottom of the standings. A perfect example is the Utah Jazz, who, over the past few games, have decided to sit Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the fourth quarter of games.

The Jazz were recently fined $500,000 for sitting the players late in games, which they considered conduct detrimental to the league. The Jazz then announced that Jackson would miss the rest of the season as he undergoes surgery on his left knee.

Some around the league think that the Jazz are purposely tanking, and they're calling them out for it. One of the rumored teams that has been telling stories about the Jazz is the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

“Oklahoma City is going through back channels to put pressure on the Jazz to play the season out in order for them to get the pick,” Jones said on KSL Sports.

The Thunder will get the Jazz's pick if it lands outside of the top-8.

“It's OKC going through back channels, planting stuff, planting stories, in order to pressure the Jazz into playing the season. The Jazz are going to do whatever they can to keep the pick. Just from being around here for the last 36 hours, I don't think they care one bit about what people are thinking of them.”

The Jazz have been near the bottom of the standings for the past few years, but they've gotten better talent-wise this season. After acquiring Jackson at the trade deadline, it was evident that they were trying to turn a corner, but they also knew the logistics of trying to keep their pick.

It's obvious the Thunder want the pick, so if it is true that they're planting stories, it wouldn't be much of a surprise.