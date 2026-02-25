The Indiana Pacers are chugging along towards the final line of the 2025-26 NBA regular season, with guys consistently in and out of the lineup as the calendar nears March 2026. And while it has been a frustrating season for a lot of people within the organization, things might be getting a little more fun.

Obi Toppin, the Pacers forward who instantly became a fan favorite when he arrived to the Indiana Pacers in a trade with the New York Knicks, has missed the last 56 games due to a stress fracture in his right foot. Toppin has appeared in just three games so far this season, playing two full games to open up the year before suffering the stress fracture in the team's third game of the season.

After missing the last 56 games across 123 days, the Pacers forward has a chance to return to the team's lineup on Thursday night when the team takes on the Charlotte Hornets. Obi Toppin has been upgraded to “Questionable” with the right foot stress fracture, and appears primed to make his return to the court soon.

In addition to Toppin, the Pacers have also listed Andrew Nembhard as, “Questionable, Pascal Siakam as, “Doubtful,” and Aaron Nesmith, Ivica Zubac, Johnny Furphy, and Tyrese Haliburton as, “Out,” due to various injuries.

Article Continues Below

If Toppin's return doesn't happen on Thursday night against the Hornets, his next chance to play will be Sunday, March 1st against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Pacers have one of the worst records in basketball right now at 15-44, bottom of the East and second worst in the NBA. At this stage in the season, the Pacers are positioning themselves to land a high draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The lottery in May will determine a lot for the franchise, however, as the Pacers did trade their 2025 first round pick protected picks 1-4 and 10-30. So if the Pacers land anywhere from 5-9, the pick will convey to the LA Clippers, who received the pick along with a 2029 unprotected first, Bennedict Mathurin, and Isiah Jackson in exchange for Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown.

In his three seasons with the Pacers, Obi Toppin has averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.