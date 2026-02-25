Ohio State football brings 11 representatives into the NFL Combine this week. Arvell Reese is garnering buzz as the possible second overall pick. But what position does the defender hope to play ahead of the NFL Draft?

Reese presents uncanny athleticism into the festivities held at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. Draft experts, though, have categorized him as a “position-less” player.

Another words — even the analysts can't figure out Reese's true position on the field. He presents the frame of an edge rusher in a linebacker's body. But comes equipped with the speed of a defensive back.

Reese spent Wednesday helping out NFL teams in trying to figure out how to use him. He shared via ESPN NFL insider Turron Davenport that he wants to play outside linebacker and rush the passer.

Arvell Reese said even though he's categorized as somewhat of a positionless player, he'd love to play outside linebacker and rush the passer. pic.twitter.com/a35uE1rzB8 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 25, 2026

Defenses aiming to improve their QB attacking efforts will love hearing how Reese wants to pass rush.

Can Arvell Reese shatter NFL Combine records?

Reese's interview session with media outlets signals he'll run on Thursday. He's performing in the 40-yard dash, bench press, and other drills alongside the defensive lineman or linebackers comprising the '26 rookie class.

But could Reese threaten combine records by competing?

The Buckeyes star is lauded for his versatility and athleticism. He's rumored to run a 4.4 time in the 40-yard dash already. But he'll need to run a 4.35 in the 40 if he chooses to run with the edge rusher crew. Amare Barno of Virginia Tech holds the record for fastest time for that position, hitting a 4.36 mark back in 2022.

Reese can aim to shatter the linebacker mark as well should he roll with the LBs. Shaquem Griffin of UCF holds the fastest time with 4.38 in 2018.

Reese is drawing top five projections including becoming linked to the New York Jets (who hold the second pick) and the Tennessee Titans (selecting fourth overall).