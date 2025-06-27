The Utah Jazz picked Ace Bailey with the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft. However, the selection was not made without drama. According to reports from ESPN, Bailey's agent, Omar Cooper, told one team in the top five to not pick his client. After Jazz and their CEO, Danny Ainge, picked him, though Bailey did not fly with Walter Clayton Jr. to Utah.

After a day of confusion and concern surrounding the top prospect, the Jazz got some good news. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Bailey will report to the team on Saturday as they prepare for summer league to begin. He, Walter Clayton Jr., and John Tonje will be a part of that team as Ainge sees what his rookies are capable of.

The team was not concerned that Bailey would hold out, according to Givony.

“We've had good communication with Ace Bailey and his representatives,” one Jazz representative said. “We feel good about everything. Ace and his family are coming to Utah tomorrow. We'll have a press conference Sunday, and a practice Monday.”

Cooper has gone out of his way to defend how he and his client approached the pre-draft process. Bailey declined workouts with the Philadelphia 76ers before the draft, causing concern around the league.

“Every NBA team watched him work out in Chicago,” Cooper said. “He did 18 interviews. Everyone got his medical. They watched him run and jump. They got his measurements. They watched him shoot in drills. There is nothing uncommon about how Ace Bailey's pre-draft process was handled.”

Ainge walked away with a haul after the draft. Bailey, Clayton Jr. and Tonje will join an intriguing young core in Utah. Despite having target teams in mind that did not include the Jazz, the former Rutgers star will not try to fight Ainge anymore.

Jazz fans are ready to see what Bailey can bring to their team this season. If he buys into Utah's philosophy, he has as much potential as any other draft pick.