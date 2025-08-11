The Kansas City Chiefs opened their preseason on Saturday. Though they lost 20-17 to the Arizona Cardinals, Patrick Mahomes was still being Patrick Mahomes.

He threw his only touchdown pass of the game to Jason Brownlee in the first quarter. However, questions have arisen about Mahomes and if his glory days are behind him, despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Nevertheless, he says the Chiefs are focused and ready for the season to start, per the Up & Adams Show.

“I think guys are hungry,” Mahomes said. “That breeds excellence… We have the talent to be the best team that we've had.”

"I think guys are hungry. That breeds excellence… We have the talent to be the best team that we've had." Patrick Mahomes with HIGH praise for the 2025 Chiefs 🙌 (via @UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/wFkMFSvWnO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2025

The Chiefs are looking to turn a page from their demoralizing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Travis Kelce said that the only way to get back to the Super Bowl is “trying to win Super Bowls, man”.

As for Mahomes, coach Andy Reid intended for him to start in one quarter during the preseason. I want Mahomes to be fresh and raring to go when the season begins. Furthermore, Mahomes is looking to get back to his usual explosive form.

The Chiefs' hopes for Patrick Mahomes.

Without question, Mahomes remains the leader of the Chiefs. In addition, he is still a strong candidate for the MVP award.

Also, the Chiefs have a team of robust receivers aimed at making Mahomes' job a little easier. Though Rashee Rice is facing suspension for a reckless driving incident in 2024, he is a potential top ten receiver.

Additionally, Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy make up some good options in that regard. Mahomes is the guy who keeps the team together and helps build a culture of enthusiasm and drive.

If the Chiefs make the Super Bowl and win, it would be the 5th for Mahomes.