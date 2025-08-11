After Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was immortalized with a statue that stands inside the New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium, he reflected on his first year as an NFL analyst in 2024. After signing a deal with Fox Sports in 2022, Brady's broadcasting career started last season. Tom shared his experience on the other side of NFL football.

For Brady, it was similar to being a rookie all over again, he said, per Fox Sports' The Joel Klatt Show.

“I thought I was prepared, because I had done a lot of research and I had, you know, a year to kind of prepare and a lot of practice games, but there was absolutely nothing that I did that could really prepare me for what I was about to endure,” Brady said. “And there were a lot of growing pains throughout the year for me. Just in terms of prep and then, obviously, going on air, and there's things you messed up and there's things that you make mistakes.”

It was a challenging season for Brady.

“Probably a lot like being an NFL quarterback. You know, you think, hey, I'm prepared and I got it and I practice, and then you know, you go in a real game of your rookie year and you're like, “Oh my god, like that's a lot different. It's a lot faster,” Brady added. “Where are my eyes? What am I doing?” And then, you know, it gets a little better in week two and a little better in week three. And then sometimes you regress a little bit.

“And sometimes you do things you really like that impress you, and then sometimes you're like you forgot completely going into week nine like how did I do that or what was I talking about? And then it's just, you know, by the time I got to the Super Bowl, I was way more comfortable, and it was just a really rewarding year,” Brady concluded.

Jets catch a stray from Tom Brady amid speech

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady mentioned the Jets during his speech amid the unveiling of his statue at Gillette Stadium before talking about his first year as an NFL analyst. Brady couldn't help but take a jab at the Patriots' division rivals.

“This statue isn't just for Pats fans,” said Tom Brady. “It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year… Probably in the 2nd quarter.”

Brady will return to the broadcast booth for the Giants vs Commanders game on September 7.