Michigan football has many people waiting to see what happens this year after the team flipped the top recruit in the country, Bryce Underwood, from LSU to Michigan. The Wolverines struggled to move the ball on offense last year and found little consistency at the quarterback position, so Underwood comes in with massive expectations, and all signs point to him potentially starting.

On3 Sports' Insider, Pete Nakos, released a list of information that he was hearing around different camps across the country. He said that Underwood continues to stand out for the Wolverines and is trending toward being the starter as Week 1 gets closer against New Mexico.

Nakos elaborated more, saying, “All signs point to Bryce Underwood starting for the Wolverines this fall. When the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class flipped from LSU to Michigan, the plan appeared to be for Underwood to learn and develop in Year 1. With Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene missing the spring due to injury, Underwood continues to trend to start Week 1. Jadyn Davis and Jake Garcia provide depth in the room.”

The story behind Bryce Underwood's commitment to Michigan football and flipping from LSU has been well-documented at this point. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and billionaire Larry Ellison team up to help pry Underwood away from the Tigers and keep him at home in Michigan. The Wolverines put their money where their mouth was, too, with a four-year deal reportedly worth $10 million, with some reports saying that he could make up to $12 million during his time in Ann Arbor.

It feels like Underwood will make-or-break Sherrone Moore's time in Ann Arbor. Replacing Jim Harbaugh is no easy task, and Sherrone Moore went all in on trying to right the ship with the most critical position on a football field: the quarterback.

Throwing Bryce Underwood into the fire right away might be best in the long term. Michigan football has been known to have great offensive lines in recent years; however, there's more uncertainty on that massively important unit this year.

After transferring over from Alabama, Justice Haynes is primed for a big year in the backfield. After transferring from Indiana, Donaven McCulley should be a big target in the receiving corps.

Thanks to Chip Lindsey's hiring as the new offensive coordinator for the Michigan football program, Underwood has a clear path to success. He has massive expectations, and the tools are there for him to make a big splash in his freshman season.