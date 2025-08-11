The Boston Red Sox arrived in the Lone Star State for a pivotal series against the Houston Astros late Sunday night, but Alex Bregman’s first move wasn’t to head to the hotel. The 31-year-old third baseman, making his highly anticipated return to the city where he spent nine seasons, made a quick stop that blended nostalgia with Texas tradition — a visit to Whataburger.

The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the late-night pit stop, sharing Bregman’s order and his first words back in the city where he helped deliver the franchise’s first and only two championships.

“Alex Bregman’s first move after landing in Houston late last night with the Red Sox: a trip to Whataburger.”

“Good to be back in the Texas swing of things,” he said.

(His order: No. 3, no tomato, large Dr. Pepper.)”

The Red Sox vs. Astros series this week carries major postseason implications. Boston has gone 16-9 in its last 25 games, climbing to within four games of Toronto in the AL East while holding a narrow Wild Card lead. Houston sits atop the AL West, meaning every inning in this series could influence the playoff picture. For Bregman, it’s also his first game at Minute Maid Park as an opponent, a stage set for both cheers and jeers from the crowd.

This three-game Minute Maid Park series offers the club a chance to cut into the division deficit while proving they can win on the road, an area they’ve struggled in all season. With the playoff race tightening, every game in Houston carries weight for a team trying to maintain momentum from its recent hot stretch.

Even with the high stakes of the series, the stop at Whataburger reveals a different side of Bregman — one rooted in routine, comfort, and a lasting connection to the city. Beyond the numbers and playoff implications, moments like this remind fans that even star athletes have familiar rituals after a long flight.

Bregman spent nearly a decade in Houston, growing both as a player and as a person while forging relationships and memories that extend beyond the diamond. Now returning as a visitor, those small traditions serve as reminders of his roots and the experiences that shaped him.

As the Red Sox and Astros open the series, the storylines stretch from the field to the fast-food counter — with Bregman right in the middle of both.