Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz find themselves in an interesting situation this offseason. They are rebuilding through the draft, which had Bill Simmons comment on the star forward's future with the franchise.

Markkanen became a star player for the Jazz in the 2022-23 season, earning an All-Star selection as a result. Even though Utah hasn't returned to the postseason since his arrival, Markkanen provides their fans with high-level performances as a quality scorer and shooter.

His services would be beneficial for teams looking to compete for titles, which had Simmons give his thoughts on what's going on with Markkanen and the Jazz. According to him on his podcast, he thinks there is a chance he would be available if the right offer appears.

“Around the league, people seem to feel like Markkanen isn’t not available…I'm on high alert with Utah. Austin took that job. He had a quote in the press conference that I thought kind of gave me one of those where he was just like, yeah, we're not tanking anymore. He just said it matter of factly. It's like, all right,” Simmons said.

“I would not be surprised if they get aggressive and said, okay, let's start coming up with something here. Like, let's figure out how to piece two for one. And if the one isn't a star, at least it's somebody who raises…But they're like in that spike. Remember Orlando felt like they were always just the one pick behind in the lottery, forgetting the guy that happened a bunch of years there.”

What lies ahead for Lauri Markkanen, Jazz

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and forward Lauri Markkanen (23) sit not he scorers table during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center.
Since the All-Star selection, Lauri Markkanen hasn't been able to return to those heights with the Jazz.

Markkanen has sustained injuries in the last two seasons, missing 62 games combined in that stretch. Meanwhile, Utah was unable to construct a roster that was able to withstand the better teams in the Western Conference. As a result, Utah has remained in the NBA lottery since 2023.

After three seasons with the Jazz, Markkanen is averaging 23 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is shooting 47.3% from the field, including 38% from beyond the arc, and 88.3% from the free-throw line.

The Jazz have solid players in Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson, and Colin Sexton among others. However, it is clear they will have to make moves through the draft and free agency to return to playoff contention. If they find a deal that involves moving on from Markkanen to be better in the long term, they might just do it.