Kevin Love has always been the consummate professional, and even though many thought he would force a buyout, quite understandably, when he was traded to the Utah Jazz in the offseason, he stayed put. Now, he has become an integral piece of the young squad.

Love was traded to the Jazz by the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that also involved the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a sad development for the veteran forward, as he loved his stint with the Heat. But he has since moved on, providing the Jazz with a much-needed steadying presence.

Before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Utah coach Will Hardy expressed his appreciation for the 37-year-old Love.

“When I spoke with Kevin before camp, it was trying to make sure he knew the value that I saw in him and that I saw a real role for him with our group,” said Hardy in a video posted by ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“We are excited to have him. We need him. We need veteran leadership in our locker room. He has been where all of our guys want to go to—he has won at the highest level.”

Article Continues Below

“We need him.” Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy gives an impassioned 2 1/2 minute answer about the importance of Kevin Love with his team after the 18-year veteran landed in Utah after an unexpected trade from Miami in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/NDkGWlp2A9 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 19, 2025

The 37-year-old Hardy admitted that he is still learning and that he sometimes bounces off ideas with Love, underscoring the importance of the 18-year veteran, who won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I think veterans in our league need to be approached and utilized,” added Hardy, noting that Love's voice in film sessions matter a lot.

Love, a five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Team member, has also given the Jazz quality minutes off the bench. He is averaging 4.9 minutes, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 14.1 minutes per outing.